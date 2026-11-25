Madrid, Nov 25 (IANS) Spain's Celta Vigo will host English club AFC Bournemouth in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening, looking for its first home points of the league phase against a side that has won all four of its matches.

The match at Balaidos Stadium is the first competitive meeting between the clubs. Bournemouth sit second in the 36-team standings with 12 points, and Marco Rose's side has won nine straight matches in all competitions.

Bournemouth have already won in Spain this season, opening their European campaign with a victory away to Real Sociedad, report Xinhua.

Celta sit 27th, outside the playoff places, after losing their two home games to Juventus and Union Saint-Gilloise. Claudio Giraldez's side lost 2-1 away to Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday.

Forward Borja Iglesias and midfielder Miguel Roman are expected to miss out with left calf and right knee injuries, respectively. Defender Carl Starfelt, who missed Saturday's match with a right thigh injury, remains doubtful despite returning to partial training.

Veteran striker Iago Aspas and Ferran Jutgla could start alongside Pablo Duran, while Marcos Alonso and goalkeeper Ionut Radu, who previously played for Bournemouth, are also expected to feature. At home, Celta have gone without a win in their last three matches and have one win in their last six games.

Bournemouth travel to Vigo without defenders Julian Araujo and Juanlu Sanchez, who have thigh and ankle injuries, respectively. Midfielder Alex Toth is also out with a thigh injury. Away from home, Bournemouth have one defeat in their last six matches and have scored in their last seven away matches.

Brazilian striker Evanilson and teenage forward Rayan have both contributed to Bournemouth's winning start in Europe and are available to lead its attack.

In other matches on Thursday, Olympiacos meet AC Milan, Marseille take on Levski Sofia, Viktoria Plzen play Benfica, Union SG take on Lech Poznan, GNK Dinamo play Bayer Leverkusen, Salzburg clash with Ararat-Armenia and Besiktas meet H. Beer-Sheva.

--IANS

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