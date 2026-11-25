New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Punjab Kings (PBKS) have bolstered their support staff ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season by naming former Jharkhand player Rajiv Kumar as their new fielding coach.

IANS had reported on November 19 that PBKS were thinking of roping in Rajiv as their fielding coach, apart from bringing Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach. The franchise previously confirmed on Wednesday that Mhambrey had joined the franchise as their fast-bowling coach.

Rajiv steps in the role left vacant after former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin’s departure, while Mhambrey takes over the duties previously held by James Hopes. Rajiv, who also worked as a coach with Jharkhand in the domestic cricket circuit, arrives at PBKS after being fielding coach for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he served from 2018 to 2026.

Rajiv left CSK last month after the franchise opted for a complete overhaul of their support staff. “His expertise will be valuable in working with the team's fielding unit and supporting player development through the season,” said PBKS in its statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mhambrey played two Tests and three ODIs for India and won multiple Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai before moving into coaching domestic sides, India A and Mumbai Indians, who he left after the 2026 season.

He served as India's bowling coach from 2021 to 2024 under head coach Rahul Dravid, with the team lifting the T20 World Cup in 2024 at the end of that tenure. He is currently bowling coach of ILT20 side MI Emirates in Dubai.

The move to PBKS also reunites Mhambrey with head coach Ricky Ponting, with whom he worked at Mumbai Indians during their title-winning 2015 season. The revamped PBKS support staff will work with a squad captained by Shreyas Iyer, and have been strengthened by the arrival of seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the 2027 season.

PBKS, the two-time runners-up, are yet to win the IPL title. The franchise has already locked in 19 players and will enter the December 16 auction in Goa with Rs 18.60 crore to spend on six slots, including two for overseas players

--IANS

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