Madrid, Nov 25 (IANS) Celta Vigo will look to secure their first home points in the UEFA Europa League league phase when they host in-form AFC Bournemouth at Balaidos Stadium on Thursday, with the English side arriving in Spain having won all four of their matches in the competition.

Bournemouth sit second in the 36-team standings with 12 points, while Celta are placed 27th, outside the playoff positions, after suffering defeats in both their home matches against Juventus and Union Saint-Gilloise.

The fixture will mark the first competitive meeting between the two clubs. Marco Rose’s Bournemouth have enjoyed an impressive run of form, winning nine consecutive matches across all competitions. They have also already registered a victory in Spain this season, having beaten Real Sociedad away from home in their opening European fixture, reports Xinhua.

Celta, meanwhile, head into the contest following a 2-1 defeat away to Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday. Claudio Giraldez’s side will be keen to bounce back and improve their position in the European competition, where they have struggled to collect points at home.

The Spanish side could be without forward Borja Iglesias and midfielder Miguel Roman, who are dealing with left calf and right knee injuries, respectively. Defender Carl Starfelt also remains doubtful despite returning to partial training after missing the match against Real Madrid with a right thigh injury.

Veteran striker Iago Aspas and Ferran Jutgla could feature alongside Pablo Duran in attack. Former Bournemouth players Marcos Alonso and goalkeeper Ionut Radu are also expected to be involved for the hosts.

Bournemouth will travel without defenders Julian Araujo and Juanlu Sanchez, who are sidelined with thigh and ankle injuries, respectively. Midfielder Alex Toth is also unavailable due to a thigh injury.

However, Brazilian striker Evanilson and teenage forward Rayan are available for selection after playing important roles in Bournemouth’s impressive start to their European campaign.

--IANS

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