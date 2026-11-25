Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday emphasised that despite immense variations in languages, dialects, food habits, customs, and 33 crore deities, the collective identity of "We, the People" keeps the nation united.

He shared profound insights on India’s enduring spirit of unity in diversity, the true meaning of development, and how society views its historical icons.

Reflecting on individuals honoured with the Padma Awards, Bhagwat noted that while society may not immediately label them as Mahapurush (great personalities), they might be revered as such 25 years down the line.

He pointed out that these awardees started as ordinary people just like everyone else, proving that common individuals can achieve extraordinary feats.

"Society functions and progresses because such people exist among us," he remarked.

Addressing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Bhagwat used a vivid circus analogy to define authentic progress. He observed that in a circus, elephants play football, monkeys ride bicycles, and tigers eat alongside goats.

"People pay money to watch this spectacle, but that is not their development," Bhagwat stated.

"An elephant's growth does not lie in acting like a human, nor does a tiger's growth lie in becoming non-violent and dining with a goat. While non-violence is a noble principle, a tiger's true development is in living as the king of the jungle," he noted.

Connecting this to India's future, he stressed that the goal for 2047 is not to become a developed America, China, or Russia, but a developed India—staying true to its own roots while working together with a sense of collective ownership.

Bhagwat also critiqued the tendency of people to worship historical heroes from afar rather than emulating their difficult paths. He remarked that while people celebrate the birth and death anniversaries of great leaders, the common mindset is "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should be born, but in the neighbour's house, not ours."

Disagreeing with the popular English adage that "Ideals are like stars; we never reach them, but we can plot our chart according to them," Bhagwat cited the Hindi proverb "Nar karni kare to nar ka Narayan ban jaye" (Through noble deeds, a human can rise to the divine).

He concluded that people often revere icons as gods and worship them simply to avoid walking the challenging, crisis-filled paths those leaders actually took.

--IANS

sj/dan