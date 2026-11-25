Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon, on Wednesday, remarked that the Congress has a "weak" base in Uttar Pradesh and hence won't get more than 40 seats to contest, even as heated seat-sharing negotiations continue between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in view of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The SP has offered 26 seats to the grand old party and has announced its first list of five candidates, triggering a sharp reaction from Congress MP Imran Masood.

Speaking to IANS, Memon said: "There are a large number of Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress is a small party as far as the state is concerned. It may be a national party in its own right, and Rahul Gandhi's standing is what it is, but as far as the Congress's base in Uttar Pradesh goes, it is very weak. They can only get a few seats, not many."

"According to reports earlier, Rahul Gandhi had sought more than 180 seats, but Akhilesh Yadav was willing only for 25-30 seats. There will be further deliberations in the subsequent round of talks but I don't think Congress will get more than 40 seats at the most," the NCP-SP leader added.

Commenting on SP releasing its first list of five candidates, Memon said: "It is not a very big deal. Even if the SP declares candidates on 50 seats, talks can still take place."

Referring to Congress staking a claim on the Saharanpur Assembly constituency, he said: "When discussions take place on the seats that the Congress wants to contest, Saharanpur will also be discussed."

Earlier, Congress MP Masood launched a sharp attack on the SP, saying the Congress was “not a party of beggars waiting for Akhilesh Yadav’s handouts.”

However, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel defended the party's decision to offer 26 seats to the Congress for the 2027 elections, saying that giving more seats to its alliance partner could demoralise SP workers who have worked hard in their respective constituencies. He also stated that offering 26 seats to Congress was appropriate, as the party secured only 2 per cent of the vote in the last elections.

--IANS

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