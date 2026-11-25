New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Amid stormy seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), the latter has unilaterally announced its “first list” of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election.

The move is being seen as an assertion of the SP’s dominance in the state’s Opposition space and also an attempt at silencing louder voices in Congress whom it considers likely to upset the talks.

It has triggered visible unease within the Congress, with aggressive repartees from more vocal leaders like Saharanpur MP Imran Masood, and has further exposed the fault lines in what is expected to be the key Opposition alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Though the SP list comprises only five names out of the state’s 403 Assembly seats, the decision is seen by many in Congress as undermining ongoing discussions where they are demanding almost five times the number of seats reportedly offered by the larger regional partner.

This gap has already created tensions, and the proposed list is being viewed as part of a broader political message from Akhilesh Yadav’s party.

Congress leaders have reacted sharply after SP released candidates for Behat, Saharanpur, Kairana, Amroha and Lalitpur, where Masood questioned the ally’s seriousness about the alliance.

He argued that announcing candidates while talks are underway sends a contradictory signal and suggests that one partner is attempting to dictate terms rather than negotiate.

Reports indicate that Congress is particularly upset because some of the constituencies announced by SP were among the seats the party hoped to discuss during the sharing arrangement.

Two of the SP-announced candidates are from Saharanpur district, an area politically associated with Masood, where reports suggest the Congress is particularly interested in these constituencies.

By naming candidates there, SP could seek to reinforce its control over western Uttar Pradesh, a region where it faces competition not only from the BJP and Rashtriya Lok Dal but also from emerging regional formations. The unilateral announcement demonstrates political dominance within the alliance.

The SP has emerged as the principal Opposition force in Uttar Pradesh in recent polls and believes it possesses a stronger grassroots network and electoral base than Congress.

By declaring candidates early, the party signalled that it intends to remain the senior partner and will not allow negotiations to drag indefinitely or bear any pressure. It effectively establishes SP’s claim over key constituencies even before final seat-sharing is concluded.

At a time when most Opposition parties publicly maintain that they are committed to unitedly fight the BJP together, the episode in India's most politically significant state has highlighted the deep mistrust and competing ambitions that continue to shape the bloc’s politics.

Additionally, it suggests the intent that the SP wants to protect constituencies where it already enjoys organisational strength and comparatively stronger candidates.

With the party now making it difficult for the Congress to stake claims on at least five seats, it has strengthened its bargaining position in future negotiations. It can thus be interpreted as pressure tactics directed at Congress, stressing that the SP is prepared to move ahead even without a final agreement.

And that is precisely how several Congress leaders have perceived the move, taking it as evidence that the SP is trying to negotiate from a position of strength.

Another dimension is the messaging, where the selection can reassure core voter groups that the party’s electoral preparations are already underway.

In a state where caste arithmetic and local leadership matter enormously, early declarations of names help energise workers and prepare constituency-level campaigning well ahead of rivals.

Akhilesh Yadav has been publicly stressing that the objective is to find a “winning formula” and defeat the BJP, and now his party's actions indicate that SP does not wish to excessively compromise in, or prolong, negotiations.

Whether strategic positioning or political provocation, it will indeed influence the next phase of talks, but it appears less an indication of an imminent alliance collapse. However, it has publicly exposed the underlying tension between cooperation and competition that continues to define Opposition platforms like the INDIA bloc.

--IANS

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