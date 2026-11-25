New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has heaped praise on teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the 15-year-old is achieving things that most cricketers could not accomplish in their entire careers after his record-breaking double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing 204 off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven fours, to help India A register a seven-wicket victory and book their place in the semifinals.

Reacting to the teenager’s extraordinary innings, Pietersen took to social media to congratulate him and described him as an “absolute sensation”.

“To continue breaking records in your breakthrough years as a pro is truly phenomenal! You are doing things that most of us couldn’t do in our entire career! More power to you and I love watching your journey!” Pietersen wrote on X.

The young batter from Bihar rewrote the List A record books during the run chase against UAE, registering the fastest century and double century in the format. He reached his hundred in just 28 deliveries, surpassing Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had scored a 29-ball century for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023.

Sooryavanshi went on to complete his maiden double century in any format in just 52 balls, also setting a record for the most sixes hit by a batter in a single List A innings.

Chasing 250, India A reached 254/3 in only 14.2 overs. Sooryavanshi shared an opening stand of 68 runs with Abhishek Sharma before adding 40 with Prabhsimran Singh. He then combined with Rinku Singh for a blistering 137-run partnership for the third wicket, with Rinku remaining unbeaten on 27.

Earlier, UAE posted 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs, recovering from an early collapse through Harpreet Singh’s 130 off 144 deliveries. Arshad was the pick of the India A bowlers with four wickets for 43 runs.

--IANS

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