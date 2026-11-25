Lucknow, Nov 25 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress over their heated seat sharing negotiations ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, remarking that the INDIA bloc allies are engaged in "politics of checkmate".

Referring to the SP and the Congress as an "alliance of two boys", the UP CM said that the parties earlier failed after the election results were declared but "this time it (alliance) has collapsed even before the elections".

Speaking at a media interaction, CM Adityanath said: "On one hand, meetings are being held between the two parties regarding seat allocation, while on the other, candidates are being announced. What could be a bigger insult than this?".

He sarcastically added that the two alliance partners are "engaged in a politics of checkmate".

"This situation of the country's oldest political party, the Congress, is the result of its negative thinking. The public is repeatedly rejecting these parties," he said.

Maintaining that alliances have their own rules, norms, beliefs, and etiquette, the UP CM said that the situation between the two parties raises questions about their mutual coordination.

CM Adityanath's remarks came following Congress MP Imran Masood's outburst after the SP offered 26 Assembly seats to the grand old party and even declared its first list of five candidates.

Targeting the Congress, the Chief Minister remarked that their situation has become such that on one hand they are being insulted, and on the other hand they are trying to justify it.

Reacting to reports of differences over seat-sharing agreements between the NDA allies, he said that all the allies, including the Nishad Party and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, are part of the NDA.

"We will contest the elections together. There is no dispute within the alliance," the Chief Minister stated while alleging that the Opposition is trying to create confusion about the NDA's unity.

Meanwhile, commenting on SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s visit to Ayodhya, CM Adityanath said: "Those who try to ride two boats eventually sink", and asserted that had the SP leadership shown wisdom in the 1990s, bullets would not have been fired at 'Karsevaks'. He also urged the SP leadership to now apologise to the Ram devotees and Hindus.

Further, the UP asserted that the BJP’s vote bank consists of every nationalist citizen who believes in India’s Constitution and cultural heritage.

"BJP’s politics is not confined to any one caste or community and is guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Samman” (Together with All, Development for All, Respect for All)," he added.

Responding to allegations that employment drives and tablet distribution are election inducements, the Chief Minister said these initiatives were not launched with any election in mind.

"Government recruitment has been proceeding continuously since 2018, and nearly 975,000 youths have received appointment letters so far. The government aims to raise this figure to 1.05 million by January 26, 2027," he stated.

CM Adityanath noted that Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming self-reliant and developed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an "Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat" (Self-Reliant and Developed India).

"The state is advancing projects in AI cities, data centre clusters, semiconductor units, drone technology, and robotics," he said and also highlighted the Defence Manufacturing Corridor as a major driver of new opportunities.

He also mentioned that an American company is set to invest around ₹3,000 crore along the Ganga Expressway in Meerut. According to CM Adityanath, investors are choosing Uttar Pradesh because the state offers security, investor-friendly policies, a land bank, and a strong logistics network.

--IANS

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