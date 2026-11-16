'We're treating it like mini championship': McLaren eye P3 finish in teams' standings

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) McLaren Racing Director Randy Singh has opened up on the pressure his team is under to finish P3 in the Teams' championship in 2026 after enduring a tough season.

McLaren were the two-time defending constructors' champions from 2024 and 2025 but were behind Mercedes and Ferrari this season, with Red Bull also giving them a tough fight.

They have slipped to P4 in the standings after the recent triple header and with the upcoming triple header concluding the season, the Papayas eye a return to P3 and finish there, treating this as a mini championship battle with the Red Bull.

"We'll do our best to make sure it goes down to the wire and in our favour. We're treating it like a mini championship on our side, so we're just aiming to do our best at each race," Singh said in the latest episode of F1 Nation, as quoted by F1.

"I think it’s what saw us through both 2024/2025 Abu Dhabi races – there was a lot of pressure. We just try to focus on doing the best that we can in each area, and the result will take care of itself, hopefully.

"It's interesting because it doesn’t feel (like) any less pressure than the last couple of season finales, to be honest. We've got three races as well, which is quite nice because we've got plenty of time to try and harvest as many points as we can," he added.

McLaren have received confidence from Lando Norris winning the recent race in Brazil as their upgrades at Interlagos worked well. They trail by 17 points to Red Bull with three races to go and are excited for the upcoming weekend.

"Everyone's excited, and then we get straight into Las Vegas preparation as well. And this week everyone's pretty intense about seeing what we can learn from the last race – both in the dry and in the mixed conditions – and what we can do to prepare for Vegas. So, full activity and steam ahead," he added.

However, the Papayas would have to be wary of their poor record at Las Vegas. Since the Grand Prix was added to the F1 calendar in 2023, they have secured just 17 points across three seasons and also have had a dual disqualification. They hope the upgrades can help them in the American city.

"We all see it as a challenge and a big opportunity for us to really go and get a result at a circuit that we haven't had a good result at yet,” Singh explained. “And so we're all kind of approaching it with that kind of relish.

"We had some good upgrades on the car in Brazil, so we've got some work to do to still keep getting the most out of those. We're really approaching it from that underdog sense of, ‘we've not had a good one there, but we've got a good chance to have a really good result there (this year).

"The upgrades worked well – you can tell that also from Oscar (Piastri), who only had them from FP2 onwards because we missed FP1 in Brazil. Both drivers really quickly got up to speed again, especially Oscar. I think missing an FP1 session is tricky," he added.

Singh also expects the Las Vegas weather to be colder than that they had in Brazil, which will challenge them. "We had the car in a good window in Brazil. We need to try and make sure we do the same in Vegas. It'll be much colder, I think, than it was in Brazil. The grip can be very low. Circuit characteristics are completely different as well.

"So we've got a lot of work to do to try and make sure that we hit the ground running, and that we keep optimising the package as it is now. It's not easy with these cars.

"Whilst we've had these cars now for the best part of a year, the upgrades, as Andrea (Stella) said before, are really quite significant. They changed the way the car behaves, and we have to kind of re-learn some of that stuff each time," Singh added.

--IANS

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