Former Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar linked MahaYuti's vision directly to PM Modi's development agenda: HM Shah (Ld)

Pune, Nov 16 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that while joining the MahaYuti alliance, former Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar firmly believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national development vision and the MahaYuti were deeply intertwined.

"While taking the decision to join the MahaYuti alliance, Ajit Pawar had said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the development of the country cannot be seen separately from the MahaYuti," he said.

He was speaking during the unveiling ceremony of a statue dedicated to the late former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in the premises of the Pune Zilla Parishad.

Union Minister Shah praised Ajit Pawar's rare boldness, saying that he was known for his absolute clarity on complex subjects and never shied away from giving direct "yes" or "no" answers in critical political negotiations.

He termed the former Deputy CM late Ajit Pawar's untimely demise is an irreparable loss for Maharashtra—particularly for Pune, Baramati, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

He noted that the void left behind cannot be easily filled.

He shared a personal bond with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, describing him as "a dear friend and a mass leader with deep insights into Panchayati Raj, cooperation, agriculture, and modern urban development".

"The departure of Ajit Pawar is a personal loss for him. He was a good friend of mine. With his passing, we have lost a mass leader who possessed a deep vision of development and long experience and a clear vision in the fields of Panchayati Raj, cooperation, agriculture, and modern urban development," Union Minister Shah said.

Recalling the resolution of double income-tax issues on cooperative sugar mills under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Home Minister Shah noted how Ajit Pawar deeply valued this as a monumental boost for the cooperative sugar sector.

"Despite rising from Baramati to the highest echelons of Maharashtra's leadership, Ajit Pawar remained deeply grounded, prioritising grassroots development, party workers' rights, and remaining accessible through his signature Lok Darbar until the very end," the Union Home Minister added.

He recalled that during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, while others feared stepping out, Ajit Pawar maintained a relentless work ethic—reporting to the State Secretariat daily by 7 a.m., managing rescue efforts, and coordinating oxygen supplies.

He said that Ajit Pawar's methodology of blending sensitivity, coordination, punctuality, and discipline will serve as a lasting source of inspiration for the youth and future politicians of Maharashtra.

"For Ajit Pawar, party workers were supreme; he fearlessly fought for the rights of NCP workers and always placed their interests first. Emerging from Baramati, Ajit Pawar reached the highest leadership of Maharashtra, but even at that position, he remained deeply rooted and kept the development of the region supreme in every discussion. Even while serving as Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar used to come to Baramati to listen to the troubles of the public maintaining his habit of staying among the people until the very end," Union Minister Shah added.

According to the Union Home Minister, the methodology of working with sensitivity, coordination, and punctuality that he (Ajit Pawar) established will serve as a source of inspiration for the youth of Maharashtra in the times to come.

He noted that the former Deputy Chief Minister was known for his candidness even on the most difficult topics; very few people in politics have such courage.

Highlighting Ajit Pawar's unmatched mastery over cooperative structures, Home Minister Shah remarked, "Whether it is a milk union, PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Society), sugar mills, urban cooperative banks, or district cooperative banks, if you needed an encyclopedia to solve any cooperative problem, the name that always emerged was Ajit Pawar."

He said that whether it is a milk cooperative society, PACS, sugar factories, urban cooperative banks, or district cooperative banks, if one has to look for an encyclopedia of problems in every cooperative sector, one name emerges, and that is Ajit Pawar.

He added that this is only possible when there is a profound understanding of the importance of the cooperative sector and a genuine affection for farmers, villagers, and poor women dairy producers.

"The shortcomings, virtues, and administration of the cooperative sector cannot be learned from any book. This is only understood when someone works in this sector from the bottom to the top. Ajit Pawar not only nurtured Maharashtra's cooperative sector exceptionally well but also laboured continuously to advance it and remove its hurdles," Union Minister Shah remarked.

He said that despite being the Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar maintained his habit of living among the people until the end of his life.

He added that Ajit Pawar was a leader devoted to his work.

"God called him (Ajit Pawar) back to Him before his time, which saddens us all. However, the work he did, the methodology he created of working with sensitivity toward the people, in a well-planned manner, with discipline, and in a punctual manner, will serve as an inspiration for many young politicians of Maharashtra in the future," Union Minister Shah said.

--IANS

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