Indian envoy meets Jakarta Governor, discusses sister city cooperation and Little India redevelopment

Jakarta, Nov 16 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, met Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo and discussed exploring sister-city cooperation, the redevelopment of Pasar Baru (Little India) and opportunities for India’s participation in the celebrations marking 500 years of Jakarta in 2027, the Indian Embassy in Indonesia said.

“A productive engagement towards deeper cooperation and stronger people-to-people ties! Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty met H.E. Dr. Ir. Pramono Anung Wibowo, M.M., Governor of Jakarta, today at Balai Kota Jakarta,” the Embassy posted on X.

According to the Embassy, the two sides also discussed sharing best practices in urban planning and waste recycling.

“Discussions focused on exploring sister-city cooperation, sharing best practices in urban planning and waste recycling, redevelopment of Pasar Baru (Little India), and exploring opportunities for India’s participation in the celebrations marking 500 years of Jakarta in 2027,” it said.

On October 15, India handed over a replica of the 9th-century Nalanda Copper Plate, an inscription that bears testimony to ancient maritime and cultural ties between India and the Srivijaya Empire, to the Nalanda Institute in Jakarta.

Ambassador Chakravorty handed over the replica, while a Bodhi plant was also planted on the institute’s campus to mark the enduring ties between both countries.

“This historic inscription stands as timeless proof of ancient maritime diplomacy, cultural ties, and shared heritage between India and the Srivijaya Empire. A Bodhi plant was also planted on campus to symbolise enduring bilateral ties,” the Embassy had said.

The two countries are currently marking the ‘Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy’ from July 2026 to September 2027.

On July 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, focused on giving fresh momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key sectors, including energy, trade, maritime cooperation and defence.

--IANS

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