Badminton: World and Asian medallists Jagsher, Shaina headline 49th Junior Nationals in Sikkim

Gangtok, Nov 16 (IANS) The country's leading junior shuttlers will start their quest for individual honours as the 49th Junior National Badminton Championships got underway at the Indoor Badminton Hall, Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, with focus on World Junior Championships bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra in Men's Singles and Asian U-17 Championships silver medallist Shaina Manimuthu in Women's Singles.

Following the conclusion of the Inter-State Inter-Zonal Team Championships, which saw Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls emerge champions, attention has now shifted to the individual competitions, where the country's promising young players will battle for national titles.

The opening day witnessed action across all five individual events, with the Girls' Singles and Girls' Doubles matches being played on Courts 4 and 5.

In the Mixed Doubles, Prince and Ishita Negi registered a hard-fought victory over Bhashy Pathak and Siona Gala, winning 15-9, 13-15, 16-14. Amith Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy also began their campaign on a winning note, defeating Sanidhya Sunil Ekade and Yutika Chavan 15-9, 15-9.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Chouhan and Kavya Swami registered a straight-game victory over Saksham Vatsa and Bhawna Kumari, while Shatradu Banik and Adrija Dey progressed after a competitive three-game encounter against Gitartha Gogoi and Liyana Dutta.

The Boys' Singles competition also witnessed some exciting encounters. Arnav Yadav produced a commanding performance to defeat Divyam Kejriwal 17-15, 15-5, while Vedansh Negi recovered from an opening-game defeat to overcome Medhansh Sharma 7-15, 15-10, 15-6.

Tuesday's action is expected to attract considerable attention with some of India's most promising international performers taking centre stage.

World Junior Championships bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra will be among the major attractions in the Boys' Singles, while Asian U-17 Championships silver medallist Shaina Manimuthu will be a key contender in the Girls' Singles. Both youngsters will look to carry their international form into the national championship and make a strong start to their respective campaigns.

The individual championship will continue until November 21, with the country's top junior shuttlers competing across the singles and doubles categories for national honours.

--IANS

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