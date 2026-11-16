BJP to launch ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’ from Nov 18; targets SP over ‘anti-Dalit’ remarks

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a 2,402-km nationwide outreach campaign, the ‘Samrasta Sankalp Yatra’, on November 18. This will be part of the party’s year-long celebrations marking the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji.

The 16-day yatra will begin from Jalandhar in Punjab and conclude in Varanasi’s Kashi on December 3. It will cover seven states and Union Territories.

Announcing the programme at a press briefing at the BJP central office in New Delhi on Monday, party National Vice President Lal Singh Arya said the yatra would be flagged off by BJP National President Nitin Nabin. BJP SC Morcha National President Shivesh Ram was also present.

The campaign is being organised under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitin Nabin to propagate Guru Ravidas Ji’s ideals of social equality, harmony and ‘Begumpura’—a society free from sorrow and discrimination.

Arya said the celebrations, which began on July 29, 2026, from Kashi on the occasion of Guru Purnima, have already witnessed significant participation across the country.

So far, around 29,000 Kalash Vandana Yatras have been organised, more than 30,000 saints have been reached out to, and 51,000 Samras Deep Mahotsavs have been conducted to promote social harmony.

The upcoming yatra will pass through Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, covering 2,402 kilometres.

More than 100 smaller public meetings and 17 major events are planned during the journey, with Union Ministers and senior party functionaries expected to participate.

Arya also came down heavily on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over senior leader Ramgopal Yadav's alleged remarks ‘describing the Dalit community’ as ‘foolish’ during a Dalit convention in Agra.

Terming the statement an insult to the entire Dalit community, Arya alleged that the SP's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) slogan was merely a political ploy to mislead Dalits, backward classes and economically weaker sections.

He described the SP as anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution, accusing it of disregarding the ideals of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Manyavar Kanshiram, Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Citing the SP government's past decisions, Arya alleged that it discontinued reservation benefits in contractual appointments and promotions, discontinued welfare schemes named after Dalit icons, and renamed several districts, including Kanshiram Nagar, Bhimnagar and Jyotirao Phule Nagar.

He also recalled the June 2, 1995, incident involving Mayawati in Lucknow and flayed the party's record on Dalit welfare.

Targeting both the SP and Congress, Arya said the two parties had repeatedly betrayed Dalits and backward communities.

He asserted that voters would give a fitting response to what he termed their ‘anti-Dalit politics’ in the coming elections.

--IANS

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