November 16, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Tiger Shroff firing case: MCOCA court sends 5 accused to judicial custody, 1 accused to Crime Branch

Tiger Shroff firing case: MCOCA court sends 5 accused to judicial custody, 1 accused to Crime Branch

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch produced six accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case before the MCOCA court on Monday, following the end of their police custody on November 16. The 6 are among the 13 accused arrested in connection with the case.

Following the hearing, the court remanded five accused to judicial custody, while the sixth accused, Suneha Pandit, was remanded to Crime Branch custody until November 21. It is to be noted that Suneha Pandit is wife of absconding accused Abhishek, who used to handle the bank accounts of this entire network from abroad.

The investigation so far, has revealed that money was sent through this account for the firing incident, as well as information has been received about the money coming to Suneha. The police have to find out that more than 20 QR codes were used in this entire conspiracy and it is necessary to interrogate the QR codes through which the transactions took place, and what is their role in this. Investigations have also revealed that money was sent to some vendors whose QR codes were used.

The police have sought Suneha Pandit's police custody to unravel the links of all these financial transactions, identify others involved and find out the links between the accused.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff recently had a narrow escape from a gun attack when 3 motorcycle-borne men opened fire at his car in the Juhu area of Mumbai on October 19. While the 'Baaghi' actor was reported to be safe, his driver was injured.

--IANS

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