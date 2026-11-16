Esha gets emotional seeing her name as 'Esha Dharmendra Deol' in 'Pratap'

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol got a little emotional seeing her name as 'Esha Dharmendra Deol' on the poster of her upcoming drama 'Pratap'.

In her latest social media post on Monday, Esha revealed that this is going to be her first movie with her name next to her father's.

Remembering her late father, she wrote on her official handle, "My first film as Esha Dharmendra Deol. To see Papa’s name next to mine on a film poster for the first time feels deeply emotional , personal & overwhelming . With Papa’s blessings, here I am. (sic)"

Esha expressed her gratitude for all the love she has received from the viewers over the years.

"24 years in the film industry & counting...Even after all these years, seeing myself on billboards outside cinema halls still fills me with the same joy I felt when I started. All I can say is Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude to all my fans and well-wishers. Thank you for showing up for me, for all the love you’ve given me over the years, and for the love you continue to give me and my family (sic)," she went on to add.

During the trailer launch event of 'Pratap' in October, Esha said she believes her late father, Dharmendra, was a perfect husband.

The 'Dhoom' actress was asked, "How is a perfect husband according to you and is there any actor in Bollywood whom you consider as a perfect husband?"

Esha replied that she has only seen Dharmendra as a father and as a husband in Bollywood. "So I will say Mr. Dharam ji", she said.

Speaking about the importance of family, she went on to add, "In life, the family that we have, that I believe is God given, our parents, our children. We choose our husbands ourselves or our parents them for us, if they are arranged, but they become a family. So I believe that whatever ups and downs there are in life, it is important to support each other."

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 last year at the age of 89.

--IANS

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