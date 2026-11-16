Vinicius Jr admits summer transfer interest has affected Real form

Singapore, Nov 16 (IANS) Brazilian international Vinicius Jr has admitted that he felt "truly overwhelmed" by the speculation of his summer transfer, reasoning it out as one of the reasons for his underwhelming performances at Real Madrid this season.

Vinicius has scored just one goal and has three assists in 12 appearances for Real and has not been able to follow up his strong seasons with the Spanish side.

The Brazilian was linked to a move to Premier League champions Arsenal this summer as he was in his final year of his contract with Jose Mourinho's side, but penned an extension with them.

As Brazil gear up to face Singapore in an international friendly at the Singapore National Stadium on Tuesday, Vinicius opened up on his dip in form. He stated that he did not train much after Brazil's round of 16 exit from the World Cup 2026 and also reasoned that he was getting overwhelmed by the transfer speculation.

"I don't think I prepared as well as I could have after the World Cup, because the impact of that tournament is so significant for all Brazilians," Vinicius said in a press conference on Monday.

"Being knocked out so early was something we hadn't expected. So, I took advantage of my holidays to enjoy myself, rest, relax, and spend more time with my family. I ended up training less than in previous years. That may have affected my start to the season.

"On top of that, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs showing interest last summer, I felt truly overwhelmed, as with the situation at Real Madrid. But it's a very long season," he added.

The 26-year-old was handed a red card for his violent conduct against Villarreal midfielder Nathan Saliba for pulling his hair in the clash in October. He was suspended for four matches.

With Vinicius absent, Yan Diomande played in his left-wing role and impressed with four goals. Vinicius came to La Liga after leaving Brazil's Flamengo in 2018.

--IANS

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