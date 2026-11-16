November 16, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

Vani, Ridhima and Tvesa headline field at 15th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik headline field in the 15th Leg of Women's Professional Golf Tour (WPGT) 2026 in Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course in Greater Noida. Photo credit: WPGT

Greater Noida, Nov 16 (IANS) The Women's Professional Golf Tour (WPGT) moves to the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course for its 15th and final leg of the 2026 season, with 44 players in the field and several of the leading names in Indian women's golf set for another important week.

The spotlight will be on the leading duo -- Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari -- and an array of stars on the domestic circuit. Tvesa Malik, another established name on the domestic circuit, adds to the strength of the field.

Ridhima has been the most consistent player on the tour, winning four times and finishing runner-up twice in her first 13 starts. Her victories have come at Kalhaar Blues and Greens, Poona Golf Club, Jaypee Wishtown and Prestige Golfshire. She has been very solid through the season and is firmly ahead in the season rankings.

Kapoor, meanwhile, has won twice this season, including the 13th leg at DLF Golf and Country Club, where she beat rookie Anvvi Dahiya in a three-hole play-off. She has also been runner-up three times. Her second-place finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open, her best finish on the Ladies European Tour, has added to an already strong season.

The pairing of Ridhima and Tvesa will be one of the day's most closely watched groups. They are scheduled to tee off at 10.05 am alongside Lavanya Jadon. Tvesa will be keen to build on her seventh-place finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open, and she also has a domestic title to her credit this season.

Kapoor will begin her campaign at 9.10 am alongside Ananya Datar and Saanvi Somu. Her recent form and experience make her one of the strongest contenders, particularly as she looks to close the gap on Ridhima in the season-long standings.

Last week, Jasmine Shekar held off Vani and Ridhima in the final round, carding a 1-over 71 to win by two shots for her second title of the season.

The field includes several other established professionals and promising younger golfers. Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, Seher Atwal, Mannat Brar and Shweta Mansingh are among the names capable of making an impact.

The first round will tee off between 8.30 am and 11 am. The tournament also offers another opportunity for players to improve their positions in the Hero Order of Merit as the 2026 season approaches its conclusion.

--IANS

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