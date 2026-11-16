Subhash Ghai wants filmmakers to explore Jackie Shroff’s musical side, says it ‘would be a sure winner’

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has praised actor Jackie Shroff for his distinctive singing style.

He even suggested that it is high time someone made a film exploring the actor's musical side. Calling it a potential winner, Ghai said Shroff's singing has a charm of its own and brings joy to those around him. Sharing a candid image featuring Jackie, he shared his admiration for Jackie and described how the actor transforms when he sings. He said that despite not always being in tune, Shroff manages to entertain listeners with his unique style and rhythm.

In his post, Ghai wrote, “Have u heard of Jackie singing? He becomes a soul. A child. A genZ and you love and enjoy the way he sings. Besura. But sur me. Betaala but taal me. You enjoy more listening to him than an original song. He becomes the joy of a company and takes to music.”

Suggesting that the actor's musical side deserves to be explored on screen, Ghai added, “It’s high time that we make a film on music on him. It’s gonna be sure winner.”

The candid picture shows Jackie Shroff in his casual best, seated on a couch and captured while singing. He is seen wearing a jacket paired with stylish sunglasses, adding to his relaxed and effortless look.

Through his post, the ‘Taal’ filmmaker highlighted Jackie's unique approach to singing.

Subhash Ghai and Jackie Shroff share a long-standing professional association, as they have collaborated on several notable Bollywood films. Their association began with “Hero” (1983), which marked Shroff's debut as a lead actor and played a significant role in establishing him in the film industry.

The duo later worked together on films such as “Karma” (1986), “Ram Lakhan” (1989), “Khal Nayak” (1993), and “Trimurti” (1995). In Karma, Shroff played Baiju Thakur, while in Ram Lakhan, he essayed the role of Inspector Ram Pratap Singh alongside Anil Kapoor.

--IANS

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