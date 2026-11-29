Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, refused to accept Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's request to oppose the delimitation process proposed by the BJP-led Centre, saying the party won't "compromise" on this path as it has taken the decision "keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu as the foremost consideration".

Stalin's reply comes moments after Rahul Gandhi appealed to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to oppose the proposed delimitation process, referring to him as a "brother" who has "always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces".

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Stalin said: "My sincere thanks to brother Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States."

"We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration," he stated.

Further, the DMK chief added, "We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans."

The LoP's appeal came hours before his visit to Chennai to meet the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in order to convince him not to support the proposed Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-second Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', Rahul Gandhi said: "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills."

He claimed that an expansion to 850 seats in the Lok Sabha will "finish" democracy in India.

"It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage," Gandhi alleged.

"Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he appealed.

The proposed legislation, which seeks to implement one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies alongside a 50 per cent seat expansion and a delimitation freeze until 2051, will be introduced by the government during an upcoming Special session of Parliament.

The Congress leaders are scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 2 p.m. A meeting with DMK chief M.K. Stalin is likely to take place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

They will then travel to Mumbai to meet NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is admitted to a hospital, over the regional party's reported support for the proposed legislation.

The outreach comes after the DMK formally adopted a resolution supporting the revised Bill at a meeting of its Members of Parliament, chaired by Stalin at the party headquarters, 'Anna Arivalayam', in Chennai on Saturday.

--IANS

cg/dpb