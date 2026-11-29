Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress Sumona Chakravarti expressed her gratitude for her body as she reflected on her challenging journey following the endometriosis surgery.

She uploaded two videos of her working out on her account- one from 3 days before the surgery and the other one from 6 months after the surgery. Sumona revealed that her body surely feels different.

She recalled complaining about her pre-surgery body, something she wishes for today.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' actress mentioned on her handle, "My core strength is returning. Slowly. My body, overall, looks and feels very different. I came across a gym selfie from six months ago today. Saw some nice cuts on my abs and smiled. A big grin, actually. Funny, because at the time, I was cribbing. Never quite satisfied with what I saw. (sic)."

"Today, I look at my body and wish I could get back to the one I had then. The one I cribbed about. The one I criticised. The one I thought wasn’t enough. Looking at that picture today, I actually thought, F**K, I did build a sexy body. And it felt good. I also know that, at some point in the future, I’ll look back at the body I have today and appreciate it. Probably a whole lot more than I do right now," she went on to add.

Sumona said that her body has undergone a lot in the last year and hence she is grateful that it is healing slowly despite it all.

"So you know what? F**K this shit. My body has been through an unimaginable journey. My life has changed inside out. I’m not the person I was at the beginning of this year — mentally or physically. And today, I want to take a moment to be grateful for this body. For healing so beautifully. Slowly and steadily. It was strong. And I think that strength has played a huge part in making my healing and recovery smoother than I had imagined. This body is beautiful. Even with the bloating, the little extra pudgy-ness and the three scars left behind by a massive surgery", she added.

Sumona concluded by saying that she is glad that her body is healing at its own pace.

--IANS

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