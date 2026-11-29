Valencia, Nov 29 (IANS) Alex Marquez has been hospitalised with a severe bronchospasm and will sit out of the Valencia Grand Prix, Gresini Racing MotoGP said on Monday.

The double Grand Prix World Champion was set to compete in his final race with Gresini Racing before a new chapter with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing begins on Tuesday when 2027 fires into life.

"Alex Marquez will miss the final Grand Prix of the season. A severe bronchospasm has forced the rider to leave the circuit and be transported to the 9 de Octubre Hospital," Gresini Racing said in a statement.

Alex, ​who ⁠won the Spanish Grand Prix in April, currently sit eighth in the drivers' championship with 208 points and had a challenging 2026 season. He has one race win this season and three podium finishes.

He is ⁠set ​to finish eighth ​overall. Earlier this month, Alex underwent shoulder surgery, which forced him to miss Qatar Grand Prix. In comparison, the Spaniard had a stellar 2025 season, where he finished second behind his brother Marc. He had secured 467 points and clinched three wins and 12 podiums last year.

In addition, Alex will be forced to sit out his final Grand Prix, on home turf, alongside older brother Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), in what is promised to be a highly emotional day across the MotoGP paddock.

Eight-time champion Marc announced his retirement from MotoGP as the Valencia Grand Prix will be his last in the series, the legend confirmed on Friday.

Marquez won his eighth title a few days ago in Portugal as he leapfrogged long-time rival Valentino Rossi and levelled Giacomo Agostini with the most Premier Class titles.

During the first practice session in Valencia, the Spanish rider used cards to announce his decision, leaving the paddock and the fans in surprise.

Marc won his eighth MotoGP title last weekend after finishing eighth in the main race. He finally bagged the title on his third chance, having previously crashed out during the Saturday Sprint in Portugal, the title being just alive.

--IANS

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