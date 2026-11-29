Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Director Haris Imtiyaz Khan, who has helmed the recently released film 'Kaali Kheti' starring Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, has shared that the film has few “sprinkles” of his favourite Stephen King novel, ‘Pet Sematary’.

The director spoke with IANS along with Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film.

The director said that Stephen King is his favourite authors, and he has practically read all his works.

He told IANS, “I've read all of his works multiple times. This is why I've also made a film which is not just a normal horror but it's within the boundary of horror. Taking it a little beyond horror. My favourite Stephen King work is ‘Carrie’. ‘Misery’, ‘Carrie’ and ‘The Stand’, these three are my absolute favourites. They are a little obvious but they are good, can’t help it. My most personal favourite is Pet Symmetry. And ‘Kaali Kheti’ has little sprinkles of that kind of idea of ‘Pet Sematary’”.

He explained how the film features the strands of ‘Pet Sematary’, as he said, “‘Pet Sematary’ is basically family shifts to a rural sort of area. There's a place, there's a graveyard there where a lot of animals are buried. But a lot of other things happen after the burial of the animal. So, not like ours but a very similar kind of texture you can say. I love that”.

Talking about ‘Kaali Kheti’, the film explores a chilling folklore-inspired narrative where a village finds itself under the shadow of an ominous force, turning the very land that sustains life into a source of fear.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, ‘Kaali Kheti’ is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/