Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (IANS) The 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon brought together more than 32,000 runners on Sunday, with Tirtha Kumar Pun setting a new course record in the men’s open full marathon.

Organised by Adani Sportsline, the event featured four categories - Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km, and 5 km and continued its #Run4OurSoldiers initiative, which saw the participation of more than 6,000 personnel from the Armed Forces and police forces.

Pun clinched the men’s open full marathon title with a timing of 2:21:40, setting a new course record, while Bharti won the women’s open category in 2:59:01.

The marathon was flagged off by Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL); Olympic medallist and 2026 Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain; Major General A. K. Mohla, General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army; and Air Marshal P. V. Shivanand, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command.

Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Asian Marathon Champion Sunita Godara, and Adani Sportsline Chief Business Officer Sanjay Adesara were also present.

The runners covered a route passing some of Ahmedabad’s iconic landmarks along the Sabarmati Riverfront, with residents turning out in large numbers to cheer them on.

The #Run4OurSoldiers initiative remained a central feature of the 10th edition, bringing serving personnel and civilian runners together to recognise the courage and service of India’s Armed Forces.

Over the past decade, the marathon has established itself as a prominent event on Ahmedabad’s sporting calendar. In 2026, it received World Athletics Label Road Race recognition and was included in the World Athletics Global Calendar under the Label category, making performances at the event eligible for consideration in World Athletics Rankings. It is also a full member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS).

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Adani said, “When we started the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, we wanted to create more than a running event. We wanted to bring the city together, honour our Armed Forces and encourage people to make fitness a part of their lives. Ten years on, the growing participation and enthusiasm of runners make this journey particularly rewarding. Its recognition as a World Athletics Label Road Race is another important milestone. As Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, we are proud to contribute to the city’s sporting ambitions and help nurture a culture of sport, fitness and participation.”

Lovlina Borgohain, Olympic Bronze Medallist at Tokyo 2020, World Champion in 2023 and 2026 Asian Games gold medallist, said, “These are truly exciting times for sport in India, and particularly for Ahmedabad. It is wonderful to see sporting culture growing in the city and so many people enthusiastically embracing fitness and participation in sport. With Ahmedabad set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, it is encouraging to witness this growing enthusiasm in the city. The #Run4OurSoldiers initiative makes the event even more special, giving people an opportunity to express their gratitude for the courage and sacrifices of our Armed Forces. My congratulations to the Adani Group and the entire Adani Sportsline team on completing ten successful years of this marathon.”

In the men’s open half marathon, Dinesh emerged victorious with a timing of 1:06:32, while Priti Lamba won the women’s category in 1:19:21.

Pawan Kumar claimed the men’s open 10 km title in 30:09, while Sonika won the women’s race in 35:30.

In the defence category, Dev Singh Dagar won the men’s full marathon in 2:32:27, while Neha Devi topped the women’s category in 3:18:28.

Gaurav Mathur (1:06:31) and Reenu Sandhu (1:20:09) won the men’s and women’s defence half marathon titles, respectively. Shivam Singh Tomar (30:50) and Sonam Chaudhary (35:31) claimed the corresponding 10 km titles.

--IANS

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