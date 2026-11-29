New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) India has emerged as an economic giant whose industrial expansion is reshaping South Asia, and it has, therefore, become crucial for Sri Lanka to forge a stronger economic partnership with its northern neighbour to spur development in the island nation, according to an article.

The article in Colombo's Daily FT newspaper points out that Sri Lanka has absorbed external influences without becoming an extension of India, yet contemporary foreign policy frequently approaches economic proximity through anxieties about sovereignty and unequal power.

The article highlighted that India’s economic prominence is measurable. The International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 projections place its nominal gross domestic product at approximately $4.06 trillion, with real growth projected at 7 per cent. Measured through purchasing power parity, its economy approaches $19.2 trillion, accounting for approximately 8.6 per cent of global output. India is therefore not merely South Asia’s dominant economy but an increasingly consequential centre of international economic activity.

It cited official figures that show Sri Lanka's exports to India reached approximately $1.04 billion in 2025, while imports amounted to $4.33 billion, producing a merchandise trade deficit of approximately $3.3 billion. A trade deficit does not inherently indicate economic weakness, particularly when imported machinery and intermediate goods support production. The more consequential question is whether trade creates skilled employment, technological capabilities and competitive industries.

The article pointed out that Sri Lanka needs to go beyond trade and forge industrial partnerships with Indian companies. This has already been successfully demonstrated in the CEAT–Kelani venture, which manufactures tyres in Sri Lanka.

It further observes that this opportunity extends further. India’s automotive-component industry generated approximately $85.9 billion in turnover during 2025–26, including $24 billion in exports, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India. Sri Lanka already manufactures rubber products, electrical assemblies and specialised automotive components. Rather than attempting to replicate India’s industrial scale, its enterprises could become qualified suppliers within Indian manufacturing networks through certification, technological partnerships and efficient logistics, the article stated.

--IANS

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