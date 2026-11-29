Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS)Aadhavan Muthukumar, the son of late Tamil film lyricist Na Muthukumar, who had won two National Awards for Best Lyricist, has now turned a lyricist by penning lyrics for a song scored by ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The song is to feature in director Sujith N Subramaniam's upcoming film 'Raja's Playlist'.

Fans of Tamil cinema and film music have for long admired the creative partnership between music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and late National Award winning lyricist Na. Muthukumar.

The formidable association between the two giants in their respective fields began with the Suriya-starrer 'Nandha' in 2001 with the song 'Orayiram Yaanai'. Their association, which spanned over a period of 16 years, saw the two work together on over 75 films. During this period, the music director and the late lyricist delivered over 400 songs, several of which went on emerge chartbusters and classics.

From soulful melodies to chart-topping numbers, Yuvan's music and Na. Muthukumar's words have created countless musical memories for Tamil audiences. Their last film together was 'Taramani', bringing a remarkable chapter in Tamil film music to a close.

Now, in a heartwarming continuation of this musical legacy, Na. Muthukumar's son, Aadhavan Muthukumar, is all set to make his debut as a lyricist with a song in Yuvan Shankar Raja's music in the upcoming film 'Raja's Playlist''.

'Raja's Playlist' is being produced by Ramanan Balagangatharan under the banner of Elephantine X. The film has been directed by Sujith N Subramaniam, with Sudha Kongara serving as its Creative Producer.

The story for this film has been by ace director Venkat Prabhu. The film features Jaiyan, Sona Olickal, Vagai Chandrasekhar, Guru Somasundaram, Bibiyan, Roju and Aarya Lakshmi among others.

The news that Aadhavan Muthukumar has turned a lyricist and that he has teamed up with Yuvan Shankar Raja for 'Raja's Playlist' has triggered excitement among fans, who are hoping that Aadhavan too will be able to deliver heart touching lines that his dad Na Muthukumar had often delivered.

--IANS

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