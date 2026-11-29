Chennai, Nov 29 (IANS) Ace director Ram Gopal Varma on Sunday revealed the look of actor Fardeen Khan in his upcoming film 'Police Company', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, the director, who has delivered some outstanding gangster films, wrote, "Dark soul has a new meaning ..Fardeen Khan in #PoliceCompany."

It may be recalled that Ram Gopal Varma had, some days ago, explained why he had chosen to title his next film as 'Police Company'.

"The police is an institution and a company is a money making organisation. But when its powers go beyond a point, an institution will become a company. Hence the name Police Company."

A few hours prior to sharing this explanation, the director had announced that his film would hit screens on June 4 next year. His announcement triggered a lot of excitement among fans and film buffs.

Sharing a poster of the film's release date, he wrote, "To be violent is their qualification. Fear is their procedure. Hunting criminals is their job. And they don’t file FIR’S. They just KILL to close the case. POLICE COMPANY. It’s employees are more dangerous than the D COMPANY employees. T SERIES presents A RAM GOPAL VARMA FILM. In cinemas JUNE 4th 2027."

He went on to say, "POLICE COMPANY was more dangerous than D Company because in between 1997 and 2004, it killed 319 gangsters. They all are coming to kill everyone. In cinemas on 4th June, 2027."

The director went on to give additional details about his film. He wrote, "POLICE COMPANY produced by T series featuring Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai’s legendary encounter cop Daya Nayak, is inspired by true events set against the most violent chapter ever in the underworld of Mumbai. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series will expose the other side of the criminal world which is the police world which in effect is the other side of ‘Company’."

He added, "Inspired by true events and real life characters, 'Police Company' will tell the story of the unique circumstances which led to the killing of around 300 gangsters between 1997 and 2004."

--IANS

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