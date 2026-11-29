Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher reflects on the changes in Bengal in recent times. Addressing the media during his visit to the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, he pointed out that previously there used to be only 2-3 cameras in the temple as people used to be scared, but now there are around 40-50.

The 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actor said, "When I used to come here before, there used to be 2-3 cameras. People from the press were afraid to come to the temple. This is true. Today, there are 50-40-50 cameras. So, there has been a change in this too."

Kher further pointed out that following BJP coming to power in Bengal, there has been a lot of change in the state. He added that change is always good for the people.

"It's not that my popularity has increased. Two years ago, I was the same Anupam Kher, and I am still the same. But all of you have come in such numbers. So, there has been a change. And there will be, there will be a change in the future too. Change is always good for people. It's good for the people. It's not good for one caste or one religion. It's good for everyone. And that change will come here, and it's very important," he further said.

Kher also extended his support for the Women’s Reservation Bill. He pointed out that women have always played a major role in running the households across the country and hence deserve a greater representation in politics.

Work-wise, Kher was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya'. Backed by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under the banner of Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

With Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the project also features Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles, along with others.

--IANS

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