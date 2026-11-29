Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Following the successful completion of the men's competition, the 1st Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships moved into the women's event at INS Hamla. Maharashtra and West Bengal stamped their authority on the opening day by clinching the Grade 8 Out-Age and In-Age team titles, respectively.

Maharashtra produced a commanding display to top the Grade 8 Out-Age team standings with 113.750 points. Haryana (AD-GFI-2) finished runners-up with 112.250, while Manipur secured third place with 104.550.

Maharashtra's Shubhada Bhabhare was the standout performer in the Out-Age category, combining technical finesse with remarkable execution to capture the individual all-around crown with 42.900 points. Haryana's Utsavi finished second with 40.900, while Maharashtra's Avni Ghadi claimed third place with the same score.

Shubhada further underlined her dominance in the apparatus finals, displaying exceptional control and composure to sweep three gold medals. She topped the Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor Exercise, while Haryana's Utsavi emerged victorious in the Vault with 12.450.

In the Grade 8 In-Age competition, West Bengal produced an equally impressive team performance, accumulating 129.750 points to secure the championship. Maharashtra finished second with 126.300, while Odisha (GFI-2) took third place with 118.600.

West Bengal's Poulami Roy delivered a polished all-around performance, blending technical precision and assured execution to clinch the individual title with 45.150 points. Maharashtra's Myra Srivastava finished second with 42.900, while West Bengal's Rishika Ganguly claimed third place with 42.800.

Poulami continued her strong run in the apparatus finals, displaying excellent control to capture the balance beam title. She finished second in the Vault and Floor Exercise, while Telangana's Kothi Veditha Reddy emerged victorious in the Uneven Bars with 11.250. West Bengal's Rishika Ganguly topped the Vault with 12.950, while her teammate Srijani Das won the Floor Exercise with 11.350.

Maharashtra and West Bengal, therefore, took the two Grade 8 team titles on the opening day, with Shubhada Bhabhare and Poulami Roy claiming the respective Out-Age and In-Age all-around crowns. The women's competition will continue at INS Hamla until November 30.

--IANS

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