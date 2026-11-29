New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Pakistan has achieved a historic milestone by sending its first astronaut to space aboard China's Shenzhou-24 mission, but the landmark feat also underscores the country's continued reliance on Beijing for human spaceflight capabilities, with the spacecraft, launch vehicle, training infrastructure and mission operations all provided by China, a new report has said.

The 40-year-old Pakistan Air Force pilot lifted off on November 25 alongside two Chinese astronauts aboard a Long March-2F rocket and is expected to spend about a week aboard the orbital outpost conducting scientific experiments.

His mission follows a cooperation agreement signed in 2025 between Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), under which Pakistani candidates were selected and trained in China before one was chosen for flight.

As a payload specialist, Ali is carrying out a series of scientific studies, including biotechnology experiments focused on food security and climate change, according to India Narrative report.

Pakistani universities had submitted more than 300 proposals, with four experiments selected for the mission.

While the flight has been hailed as a landmark achievement for Pakistan and a boost to national pride at a time of economic and political challenges, analysts note that the mission does not reflect an indigenous Pakistani human spaceflight capability.

The spacecraft, launch vehicle, astronaut training, mission operations and space station infrastructure were all provided by China, with Pakistan's contribution largely limited to scientific payloads and astronaut selection, as per the report.

Questions have also emerged about the sustainability of future human space missions given Pakistan's financial constraints.

Pakistan's manned space mission project carries an estimated cost of about PKR 2.18 billion, while the country's overall space budget remains modest by international standards. Neither Islamabad nor Beijing has disclosed the cost of Ali's flight, training and related services.

Pakistan's space agency, established in 1961, has developed capabilities in satellite communications, remote sensing and space research, operating a fleet of Earth-observation and communication satellites.

However, the country still lacks an indigenous space-launch vehicle and continues to depend on foreign providers, predominantly China, to place its satellites into orbit, as per the report.

--IANS

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