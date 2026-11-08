‘We were 20-30 runs short,’ says Raichandani after loss to Pakistan in U19 Men’s Asia Cup

Muscat, Nov 8 (IANS) India Under-19 captain Lakshya Raichandani admitted his side did not put enough runs on the board and fell short of a par score by 20-30 runs after Hamza Zahoor’s unbeaten century from number seven carried Pakistan to a three-wicket win in a Group A match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, India were bowled out for 208 despite a sparkling 107 from Arjun Rajput, after being 42/4 at one point. Pakistan were in deep trouble at 61/5 before Zahoor’s 100 not out off 108 balls took them home with 11 balls to spare.

“Yeah, they weren’t enough. We were 20-30 runs short, but overall there were some good innings from Arjun and a 20 good contribution from KP (Kavya Patel). Yeah, it was a really good innings, and if one would have stayed there with him (Arjun), it could have been a little bit more total,” Raichandani said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He also felt the bowling could have been a little better as well. “Yeah, definitely. We will try to rectify, and there was a lot of positive from this game. And we will try to take that forward. Yeah, there were some really good efforts, they were 60 for 5. We could have bowled a little bit better. But overall, it was really good,” added Raichandani.

Named Player of the Match, Zahoor said he had made up his mind to stay till the end. “Since I had to go all the way, my mindset was that I would stay till the end and win it. I will go till the last.”

Asked whether he felt the heat when wickets fell late in the chase, Zahoor replied, “No, there wasn’t that much pressure. I was enjoying myself, playing my game and enjoying the game.”

Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf hailed his match-winner Zahoor. Second win in this tournament, and I'm very proud of my guys. Early on, we collapsed, a couple of wickets, but that was an amazing innings from Hamza and Hasnain Dar.”

“Yes, exactly, but I'm not surprised about Hamza. I know the ability of the guy. I am not surprised by Hamza's innings today. But I really appreciate the way he assessed the condition and played according to the situation. Yes, we're looking forward for the next match, not the semi-final. We go with full intent in the next match, and then we decide,” he said.

Quizzed on his bowlers performance, Yousaf said, “Yes, I already told you before the match, on this pitch, difficult to decide whether we go with the ball first or we go with the bat first. So, we utilised the opportunity early on. Little bit moisture on the pitch, and we utilised the opportunity as well.”

--IANS

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