Lucknow, Nov 29 (IANS) India's Tanvi Sharma missed out on the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International 2026 after suffering a three-game defeat to Thailand's fourth seed Supanida Katethong in the final on Sunday.

The second-seeded Indian lost 21-11, 12-21, 15-21 in 54 minutes. Katethong fought back after losing the first game to take the Super 300 title.

The loss effectively ends Tanvi's hopes of adding another title to her collection following her win at the Taipei Open earlier this year. She had reached her second Super 300 final of the year, having beaten her fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the semi-finals.

Tanvi got off to a good start in the summit clash, taking an 11-7 lead into the interval in game 1. She maintained that lead after the break and finished off the game 21-11 to take the lead in the match.

Katethong responded with a vastly improved performance in the second game. She kept the early points very close and was up by one at the interval. She then went on to win seven in a row to take control and eventually level the match 21-12.

The decider got off to the best of starts with Katethong again on the front foot, and she took four in a row. Tanvi gradually got back into it and turned the game round to go into the mid-game interval with an 11-9 lead.

But the Indian couldn't hold on in the closing stages. A string of long shots saw Katethong regain the initiative, and she duly picked up five championship points. Tanvi's shot into the net on the final point gave Katethong the win and the title, a 21-15 victory in the final game to complete her comeback.

Earlier, Tanvi had booked her place in the final with a win over Unnati in an all-Indian semi. Unnati, of course, was hoping to get to the final and has now suffered her third semifinal exit at the Syed Modi International (11-21, 21-10, 21-13).

--IANS

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