Islamabad, Nov 29 (IANS) The crackdown on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazal (JUI–F) leaders ahead of a planned political gathering in Sargodha city of Pakistan's Punjab province has transformed into a wider confrontation over the province's autonomy, political freedoms and the federal government’s handling of criticism, according to a report.

Tensions intensified in Pakistan after several senior leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), including party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, were detained ahead of a planned public gathering in Sargodha. According to police, JUI-F leaders were detained over alleged violations of restrictions imposed on public gatherings, according to a report in the Thailand daily Page 3 News.

The government’s restrictions mark the latest chapter in deteriorating ties between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the Pakistan government. Once a key ally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition that removed Imran Khan from power in 2022, Fazlur Rehman has since moved into opposition and become more vocal in challenging Pakistan army chief Asim Munir's role in politics and criticised him over several issues. His criticism intensified after the Pakistan government suspended the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government and imposed governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the report.

Sargodha Regional Police Officer Sohail Sukhera said that Haideri, JUI-F Punjab chief Maulana Amjad Khan and Jamiat Talaba-e-Islam central president Malik Awais were detained at a house and served notices for violating Section 144 imposed across the division, Page 3 News reported, citing Dawn. JUI-F termed the detention of their members as an arrest and called for their immediate release.

Furthermore, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghouri accused the Punjab administration of deliberately hindering the party’s conference in Sargodha and alleged that raids were conducted at the homes of party office-bearers. He raised questions about why opposition parties were being stopped from holding gatherings when lawmakers from the ruling party continued to hold public events. Apart from senior leaders, police also detained several local JUI-F workers in Khushab.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not call off the public event in Sargodha and asked JUI-F workers to take to the streets. He said that Pakistani authorities had blocked several routes leading to Sargodha and containers had been placed outside his house in Lahore to restrict his movement. He stated that police had taken control of the conference venue and described the restrictions as an attempt to prevent his party from exercising constitutional and democratic rights.

After his call to party workers, traffic disruptions were reported on major roads in Pakistan. JUI-F workers reportedly blocked the Peshawar Motorway while vehicular movement from Islamabad towards Peshawar halted near the Peshawar Toll Plaza, where Senator Atta-ul-Haq Darvesh joined party workers. JUI-F senator Atta-ur-Rehman blocked the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway near Bhera Interchange, with vehicular movement suspended at several interchanges. JUI-F workers blocked major highways in Balochistan after Rehman's call.

The government's restrictions come amid growing tensions with the JUI-F chief over political and constitutional issues. The dispute has also caused differences within the governing camp as Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose party is a key ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), condemned the reported restrictions on Fazlur Rehman and stressed opposition lawmakers should have the space to criticise the government.

"The crackdown on JUI-F leaders ahead of a political gathering has now turned into a wider confrontation over provincial autonomy, political freedoms and the federal government’s handling of criticism. With roads blocked, political tempers rising and opposition parties finding common ground, the Sargodha standoff risks becoming another flashpoint in Pakistan’s already fractured governance," the Page 3 News report said.

--IANS

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