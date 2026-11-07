‘We paid a heavy price for that’: Darren Lehmann disputes Khawaja’s claims on 2018 sandpaper scandal

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has challenged Usman Khawaja’s assertion that the entire Australian dressing room was aware of the 2018 ball-tampering plan in Cape Town, while claiming that altering the condition of the ball had been commonplace in international cricket for decades.

The controversy resurfaced after Khawaja, in an interview with Nine newspapers, alleged that Australia’s use of sandpaper was not an isolated incident and that the plan had been known across the team.

“Not the batters, not the bowlers, not the staff. All of us,” Khawaja told Sydney Morning Herald.

Speaking to ABC Sport’s Summer Grandstand ahead of the release of Khawaja’s book, ‘Sabr,’ Lehmann maintained that knowledge of the specific sandpaper plot was limited and insisted that he could only account for what he personally knew.

Lehmann, who was in charge of Australia’s Test side during the infamous Cape Town Test, disputed the suggestion that every member of the touring contingent was aware of the scheme. He acknowledged that ball tampering had been a longstanding issue in cricket but drew a distinction between general awareness of the practice and knowing about the specific method employed by Cameron Bancroft.

“I don’t think everyone would have known (about the use of sandpaper). You do know ball tampering is going on because it’s been happening for 150 years. It’s just how it’s being done, and how you would know to that extent? That’s an individual case by case, to be fair. I can only speak to what I know, and I know ball tampering was a big part of the game of cricket. Now it is obsolete. That doesn’t make it right either, but that’s the case, and we paid a heavy price for that,” Lehmann said.

The Cape Town episode in March 2018 triggered one of the biggest controversies in Australian cricket history after Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to roughen the ball. The investigation resulted in lengthy suspensions for Bancroft, then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, while Lehmann subsequently stepped down from his coaching position.

Khawaja has also claimed that he proposed taking collective responsibility after Bancroft was exposed. However, Lehmann said he could not verify whether such a conversation had taken place, explaining that the squad was divided between separate dressing rooms and that he was occupied with meetings involving Cricket Australia.

“I don’t remember that. There were two change rooms obviously, and there were meetings going on everywhere. To be perfectly honest I was in meetings with Cricket Australia a lot,” Lehmann said.

“That could have been the case, I don’t know. I’m not saying yes or no to that one. There will be different points of view everywhere on this whole matter.”

The former coach also distanced himself from another allegation concerning the origins of the sandpaper plan, saying he had no knowledge of an alleged conversation between Bancroft and a member of Australia’s coaching staff that Khawaja described as significant.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia reiterated its confidence in the conclusions reached through its original investigation. Responding to the renewed discussion surrounding the scandal, a spokesperson said the governing body remained open to considering any additional relevant information.

“There has been a great deal of speculation in the eight years since the 2018 Cape Town Test, including extensive media coverage throughout last month’s series in South Africa,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“During this time there has been the ongoing opportunity to present any relevant information, and this remains the case.

“All relevant information presented to CA to date has been properly considered and we remain comfortable with the findings of our integrity process.”

Beyond the renewed debate over what happened in Cape Town, Lehmann spoke about the personal toll the controversy had taken on him. He described the period following the scandal as particularly difficult and said the latest allegations had brought back memories he had spent years trying to put behind him.

“End of the day, Cricket Australia had their findings. It was a really tough week, two weeks, at that time going through the process and talking to all the relevant parties. I was in a really dark place for a period of time where for four months I didn’t leave my house. Eight years after the fact and trying to sell a book is a bit different. That’s Usman’s choice and that’s the way he wants to go. For the families and the people involved, I feel for them right now because it’s taking them back to a really bad place. It’s been eight years. You get to a place where you move on, and I’ve moved on with my life,” he said.

Lehmann also revealed that Khawaja had not contacted him before making the allegations public, adding that the subject remained emotionally difficult for those who were involved in the 2018 episode.

“For me it’s a really touchy one mentally, more than anything else, and I know the boys will be feeling that as well. Could he have said this at the time? I suppose that’s one of the things in the book. I mean, books are there to sell. He’s spoken to Pat Cummins apparently and the players. I haven’t spoken to Usman, he hasn’t texted me or rang me. That’s just the way it is,” he stated.

--IANS

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