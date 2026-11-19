New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Australia's 12th man during that infamous 2018 Cape Town Test match against South Africa, Chadd Sayers, has stated that he was "comfortable" with letting his truth about Sandpapergate remain a secret until Usman Khawaja made explosive claims in his book, Sabr.

The retired Aussie bowler Sayers, whose only Test match was the fourth and final game of that 2018 series, said he backed Khawaja's claims due to "bad timing", as he had to commentate for SEN during the Australia-England ODI series, by which time the Sandpaper saga had resurfaced.

Speaking to SEN on Thursday, Sayers reflected on why he felt compelled to speak about the controversial incident. "I think it was just probably bad timing for me. The One-Day International was on, and I was always down to commentate that," Sayers said as quoted by SEN.

"It wasn't SEN ringing me to ask me to come on and tell my part. I was always commentating, so I knew it was always going to come up, and you get a lot of media pressure with them ringing you and asking you what actually happened.

"So when his book came out, and there's a few quotations coming out of that book, I was happy to say that I was confident in what Usman had said was the truth," he added.

However, he doesn't believe he would have spoken about the scandal until Khawaja's book came out, saying he was "pretty comfortable" with it remaining a secret. "I was pretty comfortable. Knowing what happened is not great, and knowing a lot of people were telling the truth and some weren't, but I was pretty comfortable that it had moved on," he added.

Sayers empathised with what Cameron Bancroft had gone through during this time, as he was one of the three punished stars for their involvement in the scandal alongside Steve Smith and David Warner. The former speedster stated that he wished to have come out a "bit earlier".

"Now knowing what Cameron Bancroft actually had gone through and all the different scenarios that have happened, I probably wish I did come out a bit earlier," he continued.

He also praised Bancroft for holding the information with him till now. "The mental side of things is that he's been able to just hold himself together and be able to perform at a high level in a high-performance environment," Sayers said of Bancroft.

"To carry that with you for eight years, regardless of what's happening right now, is just a credit to him," he added.

During his revelation a few days ago, Sayers stated that the whole team knew of the ball-tampering plans. "I'm comfortable saying, where I'm sitting now that everyone knew what was going on (In South Africa in 2018). It (sandpaper) was used in two Test matches and there were discussions in change rooms... I'm not taking sides; it's just my recollection of what took place.

"I think I've probably been portrayed in the media as taking Usman (Khawaja)'s side because I've spoken out and acknowledged that that was probably the truth. But I'm neutral in all this. I'm just trying to tell my side of the story and what I believe happened.

"There are no sides; they've both been great to me throughout my time in the Test squad so I'm not taking sides, I'm neutral in all this," Sayers was quoted as saying by SEN Radio on Sunday.

The pacer, who played only one Test match for Australia and was the 12th man for the series in South Africa, added that a plan to get the ball reversing is a collective effort, because one slip by any fielder can undo the work.

"I would have thought as a team, when you're trying to get the ball to reverse that everyone would buy in because if one little thing goes wrong in the field to the ball, it stops it from reversing straight away. So yeah, as I said, I'm pretty confident to say that everyone knew."

--IANS

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