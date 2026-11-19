New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Equity-orientated mutual fund investments have significantly outpaced the overall growth of India's mutual fund industry over the past decade, a report said on Thursday as mutual fund assets under management (AUM) increased 5.1 times, while equity and Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) assets grew 7.7 times during this period.

The report from ICRA Analytics said mutual fund assets under management (AUM) grew to Rs 83.39 lakh crore in October 2026 from Rs 16.29 lakh crore in October 2016, while equity and Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) assets reached Rs 37.18 lakh crore up from Rs 4.85 lakh crore a decade ago.

The faster growth in equity assets increased their share in total industry AUM from 29.8 per cent in October 2016 to 44.6 per cent in October 2026. While overall industry AUM recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7 per cent during the decade, equity and ELSS AUM grew 22.6 per cent.

The report noted that the equity's share of industry AUM declined from 33.4 per cent in October 2018 to 28.5 per cent in October 2020 before recovering steadily and crossing 40 per cent by October 2023.

Within the equity category, small cap and sectoral or thematic funds recorded the fastest growth over the seven-year period between October 2019 and October 2026. Small cap AUM expanded 9.2 times at a CAGR of 37.3 per cent, while sectoral or thematic funds grew 8.3 times at 35.3 per cent.

Large & mid cap and mid cap funds also recorded strong CAGRs of 30.2 per cent and 29.6 per cent, respectively, the report said.

Large cap, ELSS and multi-cap funds recorded CAGRs of 14.8 per cent, 12.9 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively. Flexi cap funds grew 22 per cent between October 2021 and October 2026.

Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head – Market Data, ICRA Analytics, said that the expansion in mutual fund folios indicates that participation is broadening across investment categories. While AUM growth also reflects market appreciation and not just fresh inflows, the decade-long trend points to deeper participation in India's capital markets.

—IANS

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