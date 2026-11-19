Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Naman Shaw, who has spent nearly two decades in the television industry, has opened up about his journey and the changing dynamics of the entertainment landscape with the rise of OTT platforms.

Sharing his perspective on television versus digital entertainment, the actor highlighted how TV has offered him stability, financial security and a strong audience connection. Naman also spoke about the opportunities brought by OTT platforms, saying the digital medium has opened new avenues for creative exploration and experimentation.

Talking about the biggest differences between the two industries, Naman shared, “Having spent almost 20 years in the television industry, I can say that television has given me a lot, not just as an actor but also in terms of stability and security. One of the biggest advantages of television is that if you’re part of a successful show, it can run for a couple of years, which gives you financial stability and a sense of continuity. You also build a very strong relationship with your audience because they see you every day and become emotionally invested in your character.”

The ‘Kasamh Se’ actress further highlighted how OTT has changed the scope of storytelling for performers. “OTT is a very different space. It has opened up so many possibilities in terms of storytelling and the kind of characters an actor gets to explore. There’s definitely more variety and scope to experiment. But at the same time, there’s also a certain uncertainty. Once a show gets over, you’re back to looking for your next project. You have to constantly keep yourself out there and find new opportunities.”

Naman also pointed out that television benefits from a more concentrated audience, while OTT platforms face intense competition due to the sheer volume of content available. He added, “With OTT, there are so many platforms today that audiences have an overwhelming number of choices. Sometimes even good content can get lost because there’s so much competition.”

The ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ actor concluded by saying, “I don’t think one medium is necessarily better than the other. Television gives you consistency, recognition and the opportunity to build a character over a long period of time. OTT gives actors the chance to explore different roles and showcase different shades of their personality. As an actor, I believe it’s important to keep evolving and not restrict yourself to one medium. Good work can happen anywhere.”

On the work front, Naman Shaw has appeared in several popular Hindi television shows, including 'Kasamh Se', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kasturi' and 'Tashan-e-Ishq'. He has also played Adit Saxena in 'Mangal Lakshmi' and Anuj in 'Kairee – Rishta Khatta Meetha', along with several other television projects.

--IANS

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