New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Premier League Matchweek 11 promises an exciting weekend of action, with Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge of Manchester United for the first time in a high-profile clash against Liverpool at Anfield, while Arsenal will look to achieve a historic milestone when they visit Newcastle United.

Arsenal, chasing their 10th win in their first 11 league matches, could become only the fifth team in Premier League history to do so. Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester City (2011-12 and 2017-18) and Liverpool (2019-20) are the only sides to have previously done so.

Manchester United, meanwhile, head into the weekend on an eight-match winless run in the Premier League, having recorded five draws and three defeats. It is the joint-longest ongoing winless streak in the competition this season. The club last endured a run of this length between November 1989 and February 1990, when they went 11 games without a victory.

Pochettino will become the first Manchester United manager to make his Premier League debut in charge of the club against Liverpool. The hosts will also have Cody Gakpo to rely on, with the forward having scored five Premier League goals against United, more than against any other opponent. He has found the net in each of his last three appearances against the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Manchester City will host Fulham, looking to extend their remarkable winning streak against the London club. City have won their last 20 meetings against Fulham across all competitions, including 17 consecutive league encounters, making it the longest winning streak one team has recorded against another in English football.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side lost their last three Premier League matches this season, while Fulham are unbeaten in their previous four, recording two wins and two draws.

At Aston Villa, Unai Emery will reach the milestone of managing 150 Premier League matches. He will become only the second Villa manager to achieve the feat after Martin O’Neill. Emery has recorded 76 wins, 33 draws and 40 defeats in his first 149 league games.

Villa forward Nicolas Jackson has also been among the leading scorers this season, with six goals, behind only Erling Haaland (nine) and Alexander Isak (seven).

Bournemouth will aim to win five consecutive top-flight matches for the first time when they take on Nottingham Forest. The Cherries have never lost a league match against Forest, winning four and drawing four of their eight meetings. Bournemouth forward Evanilson has been particularly influential, registering nine goal involvements, including five goals and four assists, the most of any player in the league this season, according to Jio Star.

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways against Leeds United. The Blues have won eight of their last 10 home matches against Leeds in all competitions, although the latter avoided defeat in both league meetings between the sides last season.

Leeds have conceded just eight goals in the league this season, with only Arsenal and Brighton having better defensive records. Goalkeeper James Trafford leads the competition with a save ratio of 81.4 per cent.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Ipswich Town, who have conceded in each of their last 29 Premier League matches. Only four teams in the competition’s history have gone 30 or more consecutive matches without keeping a clean sheet. Spurs, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five league meetings with Ipswich.

Brentford will take on Everton, with the visitors’ Thierno Barry having scored six goals in his first 10 Premier League appearances of the season. It is the best tally by an Everton player at this stage of a campaign since Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 10 in 2020-21.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt has made 27 interceptions this season, the most by any player, while Everton defender James Tarkowski is second with 23.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have another personal milestone in sight. A victory against Newcastle would take his Premier League managerial wins tally to 159, moving him past Mark Hughes (158) into outright 10th place on the all-time list.

--IANS

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