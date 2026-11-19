New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane said he hopes sports will remain a ‘powerful bridge’ between India and New Zealand for the next 100 years, adding that its influence reaches well beyond results on the field.

Rahane was speaking at the ‘India–New Zealand: 100 Years of Unity Through Sport’ celebrations, hosted by Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa. He was on a panel with former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott and former New Zealand hockey player Gemma McCaw.

The ongoing India men’s multi-format series in New Zealand celebrates 100 years of sporting connections between the two countries, with cricket, hockey, football, bowls and several other sports featuring in the celebrations.

“As India and New Zealand look ahead to the next 100 years, I hope sport continues to be a powerful bridge between our two countries, inspiring young players and athletes, creating opportunities and bringing fans together,” said Rahane in a post on LinkedIn.

The two nations’ sporting ties date back a century, to an Indian Army hockey team’s tour of New Zealand in 1926, which first brought their players and communities together. Life after sport was a big part of the conversation, and Rahane pointed to the businesses his fellow panellists have built since retiring.

“Gemma’s business venture in the wellness space and Grant’s sports equipment venture were great examples of how athletes can carry the experiences, learnings and relationships built during their playing careers into new professional pursuits,” he said.

Rahane, 38, retired from all forms of cricket earlier this year and added that he had long admired their fair play and the competitive edge they bring to the game, including in their life off the field.

“As sportspersons, we naturally identify with resilient businesses, having gone through several experiences in our own professional careers. We will come across several business opportunities along the way, but we cannot take up every one of them.

“It is important to find business partners we can trust and work with and contribute meaningfully to select ventures. Every business has different needs and opportunities where we can add value through the experience and equity we have built during our sporting careers. It is important to work with founders to understand exactly how we can contribute to their organisations.”

--IANS

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