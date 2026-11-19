Tokyo, Nov 19 (IANS) India and Japan held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on Thursday, reaffirming their Special Strategic and Global Partnership and shared commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described his discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi during the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) as "productive".

Following the discussions, Singh wrote on X, "Productive discussions at the 4th India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo today alongside Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, EAM S Jaishankar and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. Reaffirmed our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and our shared commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific."

Shinjiro Koizumi said that India and Japan agreed that the Self-Defence Forces will use an Indian firing range for the first time in 2027.

Sharing a picture with the three ministers on X following the Ministerial Dialogue, Koizumi stated, "Japan-India 2+2 joint press conference. We announced the results. We agreed that next year, the Self-Defence Forces will use an Indian firing range for the first time. This is also a major step strategically."

On Wednesday, Rajnath Singh visited the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Naval Base in Yokosuka and toured the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate JS Natori. During his visit to the JMSDF Naval Base, Singh was accompanied by Shinjiro Koizumi.

Sharing pictures from his visit on X, Singh stated, "Visited the JMSDF Naval Base in Yokosuka today along with Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and toured the Mogami-class multi-mission frigate, JS Natori. Our growing maritime cooperation reflects the deep trust and shared commitment of India and Japan toward ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific."

Shinjiro Koizumi said that discussions were held with the Indian Navy and the JMSDF aboard the escort ship 'Natori'.

"Exchanged views aboard the escort ship “Natori.” Exchanged views with the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. It was a meaningful time," Koizumi posted on X.

Prior to his visit to Yokosuka, Rajnath Singh was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Japan's Ministry of Defence in Tokyo on Wednesday. Shinjiro Koizumi welcomed Singh at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo.

Singh arrived in Japan on Wednesday to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) and hold bilateral discussions with Shinjiro Koizumi. India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, welcomed Singh at the airport in Japan.

--IANS

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