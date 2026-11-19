Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) India is well positioned to attract a larger share of global investment flows as concerns over stretched valuations in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector prompt investors to reassess capital allocation strategies, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.

Addressing the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) -- hosted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- Nageswaran said India's strong macroeconomic performance, continued poverty reduction and evolving corporate landscape have created conditions for sustained investor interest.

He noted that while global capital has increasingly gravitated towards AI-linked investments in recent years, a moderation in energy prices and a reassessment of AI-related valuations could redirect flows towards economies with stronger growth fundamentals.

"India is likely to be among key beneficiaries as global investors rebalance portfolios and seek opportunities backed by economic resilience and long-term growth," according to him.

The CEA also highlighted that the domestic market received foreign portfolio investment inflows of $11.3 billion during the first 18 days of November, surpassing the combined inflows recorded over the previous three months.

Capital movements influenced by global technology themes and AI investments could gradually stabilise, providing support to the rupee, according to the CEA.

Nageswaran said India has demonstrated remarkable resilience by sustaining real GDP growth of around 7 per cent despite facing challenges arising from global trade disruptions, geopolitical conflicts and supply-side shocks.

He attributed the country's performance to the economic buffers built during recent years and said these foundations would help India navigate future uncertainties.

On the social front, Nageswaran said nearly 500 million Indians have moved above the moderate poverty threshold in recent years, while extreme poverty has fallen sharply over the past decade.

He stressed that headline growth numbers alone were insufficient and that economic expansion must translate into better living standards for all sections of society, especially lower-income households.

"Growth has to be broad-based and inclusive to ensure long-term social and economic stability," he said and added that poverty reduction has been particularly significant in rural India.

--IANS

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