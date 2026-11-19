New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) A new class of AI models designed to make automated decisions is showing marked bias towards the Chinese Communist Party’s politics. Where they are built on a Chinese AI foundation, this bias appears even in models from Western companies, including tech heavyweights, according to a report in The Strategist website of Australia.

These new models are already being used for processes such as online content moderation and hiring, so any organisation that uses them may be letting the Chinese Communist Party’s preferences affect those processes, states the report by Max Balafoutis, Alex Colville and Shelly Shih.

Asked to assess job candidates, models with a Chinese foundation are disinclined to choose people whose personal interests include backing independence for Xinjiang. Asked to moderate a discussion board, they’re likely to remove jokes about President Xi Jinping. Australia and its democratic partners should require companies to disclose their AI models’ foundations and test them for Chinese political bias. They should also encourage the use of available Western foundation models, the report further states.

The new class of AI model is known as a ‘decision model’. Such models aren’t designed for users but to make simple decisions that software can act on. For example, a decision model could be given a job description, a candidate’s resume and two possible answers: hire or reject the candidate. The decision model would then respond with the probability that it would hire or reject the candidate, the report points out.

It also highlights that one decision model, called Jev, went viral among developers in September because it made AI-powered apps faster and cheaper to run. Only two weeks after it was launched, 25 per cent of Fortune 500 companies were already using it, according to the chief executive of TypeSafe, the San Francisco-based company behind the model.

Large tech companies, such as Cloudflare and Microsoft, have begun building their own decision models. But they are typically doing so by using an existing AI model as a foundation. And evidence suggests that price and availability, not supply chain security, are the current priority. This has seen many companies use Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s Qwen as the foundation, the report observes.

It cites the example of TypeSafe’s public blog highlighting how a British startup using AI to improve recruitment practices had integrated Jev into candidate screening, with $500,000 in projected savings per year.

--IANS

sps/na