Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha compiled a sweet birthday wish for the 'ever stylish, evergreen, beautiful, intelligent, and sophisticated' Zeenat Aman.

Sharing three throwback photos from their cinematic journey together, Shatrughan wrote on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, "Many many happy returns of the day for the ever stylish, evergreen, beautiful, intelligent, sophisticated, actress/ great human being, #ZeenatAman. Happy Birthday...lots of good health & happiness always (sic)."

Back in the 1980s, Shatrughan shared screen space with Zeenat Aman in several movies. Some of their most prominent projects are 'Dostana (1980)', 'Bombay 405 Miles (1980)', 'Taqdeer (1983)', 'Teesri Aankh (1982), and 'Bhavani Junction (1985)'.

Apart from Shatrughan, actor Jackie Shroff also took to his social media on Thursday and wished Zeenat Aman on her special day. Dropping a vintage black-and-white photograph of the veteran actress on X, the 'Hero' actor wrote, “Happiness Always!”

Known for her films such as ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ (1971), ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ (1973), and ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ (1978), Zeenat Aman was considered Bollywood’s original sex symbol.

Recently, she opened up about the label in a social media post, reflecting on how her public image differed from her private personality.

She shared, “There is a rather curious thing about being perceived. For much of my life in the public eye, I was labelled a sex symbol. It was an image that came with the territory, and one I understood to be part of the business of cinema. I embraced my work wholeheartedly, but the woman behind the camera-ready persona was, in many ways, quite the opposite. Private by nature, a little introverted, and happiest when immersed in my work.”

“Life has taught me that people rarely see us exactly as we are. They see us through the lens of their own experiences, expectations, and sometimes, their imagination," Zeenat Aman added.

--IANS

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