New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Former wicketkeeper Ian Healy believes Pat Cummins does not need to stand down as Australia’s Test captain, but he has lost a big part of his credibility following Cameron Bancroft’s fresh claims on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Healy’s comments come after Bancroft claimed that the entire side knew about the plan to use sandpaper during the Cape Town Test against South Africa, and that he ‘took the bullet’ for the group. That revelation has turned the spotlight back on Cummins, who was one of the bowlers on that team and who previously said at a press conference last week that they were unaware of the plot.

“No, he doesn't need to stand down. And I don't want to get into another panic mode of what happened in 2018, it was panic, and they tried to do an investigation in no time, didn't talk to anyone, it was rubbish. It was a lack of quality and rubbish, and rushed, and panicked.

“Now, I can't say whether he should stand down now. Will he stand down? That might be a different thing. He might stand down. I would feel without refuting Cameron Bancroft's words again, he will struggle to captain the team. You've had a big part of your credibility taken away with that press conference now that it's been proven to be not as complete as Pat made it out to be,” Healy told SEN Radio.

As per Healy, the hit to the credibility also extends to Cummins fellow bowlers from that series: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon. “I would say it taints their personal legacies. I don't think it's going to taint their performance legacies.

“Either side of this period where there was ball tampering happening - how long was it going before South Africa and probably not much since - but they got very brazen with it, so that tells me it's probably been going on longer than we think.

“So they probably achieved some success with their skills, with a ball that's doing more than it was going to. That's a little bit of a part of their career legacy. Performance legacy, no. I think their performances stack up ok to what all the cricket world have been doing. Personally now, they're not as credible as they once were, unless they change something drastically in the next few days.”

Healy, who played in 119 Tests and 168 ODIs for Australia from 1988 to 1999, also felt Darren Lehmann, the Australian head coach at the time, was free to tell his side of the story, but much of it was already clear. “If he's going to do it, now's the time. But I think the dots have been joined there, too. It was an ugly underbelly with an average attitude, and he was in charge of it.”

Healy further believed Cricket Australia covered up the affair and felt there was no value in doing a reinvestigation again. “No. I don't think there's any value in it. The dots are joining for us now.

“So I’m saying no. It would be costly, it would be ugly, and continuing something that should have been better handled first time, but it could be wrapped up quite well without spending a whole lot of money, I reckon.”

--IANS

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