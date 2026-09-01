VP Radhakrishnan visits Norwegian Embassy, offers condolences on King Harald V's death

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday visited the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi to offer his condolences on the death of Norway's King Harald V.

Vice President Radhakrishnan signed the condolence book, recalled King Harald V's service to Norway and his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties. He spoke to Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, at the Embassy.

"Vice President Shri C P Radhakrishnan visited the Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi today and expressed his condolences on the passing away of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway. He also signed the Condolence Book, conveying his heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Family and the people of Norway on behalf of the Government and people of Bharat," the Vice President's Office posted on X.

"He recalled with deep respect the late King’s dedicated service to Norway and his contribution to strengthening India-Norway relations, helping transform the longstanding friendship into a modern economic partnership. The Ambassador of Norway to India, Ms. May-Elin Stener, and other Embassy officials were also present during the visit," it added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of Norway's King Harald V and also offered condolences to the royal family and the people of the country.

PM Modi recalled his meeting with King Harald V during his two-day visit to Norway in May. PM Modi was conferred with Norway's top honour, the 'Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit', by the Norwegian King.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of the Kingdom of Norway. I fondly recall meeting His Majesty during my visit to Norway earlier this year and was deeply touched by his warmth and profound sense of service to his nation. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway," PM Modi posted on X.

Norway's King Harald V passed away at the age of 89 years on August 28, the Royal House of Norway said in the statement. He passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet at 6:35 am (local time) on August 28, according to the statement.

Born on February 21, 1937, Harald ascended to the throne in 1991, after the death of his father, King Olav V.

Under Norway's rules of succession, 53-year-old Crown Prince Haakon immediately ascended to the throne and became the country's new king.

--IANS

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