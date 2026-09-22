Pankaj Tripathi to make hosting debut at IIFA Digital Awards 2027, says it's a 'completely different role'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to make his hosting debut at the IIFA Digital Awards 2027.

He described stepping into a role as a “completely different” experience from his journey as an actor. Expressing his excitement, he said in a statement, “For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them.”

“I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a completely different role is both exciting and humbling. In fact, this will be my first experience of hosting an awards show, which makes the moment even more special for me.”

The ‘Mirzapur’ actor added, “The digital world has transformed the way stories are created, discovered and loved, and IIFA recognising this new generation of storytelling feels very meaningful. To be part of that celebration alongside so many talented artists and creators is an honour. IIFA has always taken Indian cinema to audiences across the world, and I am looking forward to bringing that same spirit, warmth and, hopefully, a little bit of humour to the IIFA Digital Awards stage. I cannot wait to experience the magic of IIFA from the other side of the stage and I hope I can do justice to it.”

The upcoming edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) will feature two pairs of hosts for its digital and main award ceremonies. Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will take charge of the IIFA Digital Awards 2027, while Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan will host the IIFA Awards 2027.

The star-studded celebrations will also feature special performances by Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to headline the entertainment line-up at IIFA 2027.

The 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on January 22 and 23, 2027.

--IANS

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