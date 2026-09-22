Mysaa director Rawindra Pulle: Working with Rashmika Mandanna has been an inspiring and unforgettable experience!

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Expressing gratitude to all those who had wished him on his birthday, director Rawindra Pulle, who is now directing Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming action entertainer 'Mysaa', on Tuesday said that working with the actress had been an inspiring and unforgettable experience.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a note of gratitude for all the love he had received on his birthday, the director wrote, "Some birthdays feel special because of the wishes. This one felt special because of the people behind them. Thank you for every call, message, post, and warm wish. The love has been overwhelming."

He went on to add, "And to everyone embracing #Mysaa with so much heart — thank you for believing in our journey. Your encouragement means more than words can express. Grateful to my team, my family, my friends, and to @rashmika_mandanna gaaru for standing by this dream. Feeling blessed. Feeling humbled. Feeling motivated to give you something truly memorable."

He also shared a statement on the occasion which read, "Thank Yyou to everyone who wished me on my birthday — thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your messages, calls, posts and kindness made me feel truly seen, loved and incredibly fortunate. Each wish reminded me of the beautiful people I have in my life and the journey that brought me here."

Rawindra Pulle then said, "I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support for MYSAA. Your reactions, appreciation and encouragement mean more than words can express. It gives me the strength and responsibility to keep telling stories that stay with you."

In particular, the director thanked Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead in the film. He wrote, "A very special thank you to Rashmika gaaru, who believed in this film, stood by it with so much faith, and brought immense honesty, dedication and heart to Mysaa. Working with her has been an inspiring and unforgettable experience. Thank you for being such an important part of this journey."

"To my team, my family, my friends and every single one of you who continue to support me - thank you. This love keeps me grounded, pushes me to do better, and reminds me why I do what I do. Here's to more stories, more love, and a more meaningful journey together. Grateful, always," he wrote.

--IANS

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