Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional while speaking about ‘maa’, highlights sanctity of motherhood

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about the incomparable and irreplaceable place of a mother in a child’s life.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor reflected on the sanctity of motherhood after contestant Kapila Taneja opened up about being separated from her daughter for more than 24 years.

The emotional conversation began when Amitabh asked Kapila about her daughter. Kapila, who hails from Chhattisgarh and is a survivor of domestic violence, revealed that she has not heard her daughter’s voice or met her for more than two decades.

“Itni jaankari meko nahi hain. Kyunki hospital se hi jo maine aakhri baar unhe dekha tha, uske baad se na maine uski aawaz suni hain, na main usse mil payi hoon. 24 saal se zyada ho gaye hain.”

(I don’t have much information about her. The last time I saw her was at the hospital, and since then, I have neither heard her voice nor been able to meet her. It has been more than 24 years)

When Amitabh asked her why she had not been able to meet her daughter, Kapila spoke about the repeated attempts she had made to establish contact.

“Judge sahab ke samne bhi maine kai baar request ki, apne pati se, sasural walon se, ki kam se kam milne toh diya jaaye, unse baat karne di jaaye, unka number hi de dijiye. Ek din aisa nahi gaya jismein maine uske liye prayer na ki ho... aur aaj mai chahti hu ki aap usko bas do shabd blessings ke de dijiye.”

(I requested many times in front of the judge, and asked my husband and my in-laws to at least let me meet her, speak to her, or even just give me her phone number. Not a single day has gone by when I haven’t prayed for her... and today, I simply want you to give her a few words of blessings.)

Visibly moved by her story, Amitabh expressed hope that the programme could help Kapila establish contact with her daughter. He then spoke at length about the unique position a mother holds in a child’s life.

“Aashirwad dene layak hum nahi hain, lekin iss karyakram ke dwara unka sampark ho aapka. Aur bass keval itna hi kahege aap akeli mat rahiye, aapki mata shree yahan par jeevit hain. Dekhiye ek bachche ke sabse aavashyak aur bahut hi labhdayak aur bahut hi ruchi wala ek shabd hota hai aur woh hain maa. Jab aap maa bolenge tab aapko pata chalega. Ek mata ka darja jo hai samaj mein kitna hota hai. Ek baar aap maa boliye aur aapki maa hamare samne baithi hain, woh aapke saath sampark karein. Bahut-bahut dhanyawad.”

(We are not worthy of giving blessings, but through this programme, I hope she is able to get in touch with you. And I would only say this: please do not remain alone; your mother is alive and sitting here before us. You see, there is one word that is most essential, immensely valuable and deeply meaningful in a child’s life, and that word is ‘maa’ — mother. When you say ‘maa’, you will understand. You will realise the place a mother holds in society. Say ‘maa’ just once, and your mother is sitting here before us, waiting to connect with you. Thank you very much.)

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan on the personal front, has always expressed and revealed of being close to his late mother Teji Bachchan, who passed away in 2007.

–IANS

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