Asian Games: Mandhana, Richa's blitz help India post record-breaking 216/3 in final against SL

Nisshin, Sep 22 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana's stellar 79, Shafali Verma's 48 and Richa Ghosh's unbeaten 49 powered India women to a record total of 216/3 against Sri Lanka in the gold medal match at the Korogi Sports Park here on Tuesday.

India have posted the highest total in the history of the Women's Asian Games and also the highest score in a Women's T20 event final with a record-breaking performance in the gold medal clash after opting to bat first.

Mandhana was in top form as she made 79 from just 45 balls with seven sixes and five fours in a knock that saw her become the first player in women's cricket to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket. Shafali had another strong outing after her maiden white-ball hundred in the semifinal against Bangladesh, as she made 48 from 29 deliveries, laced with three fours and as many sixes.

Richa provided the final push. She scored a brilliant unbeaten 49 from 22 deliveries, while Bharti Fulmali also made a run-a-ball seven to take India to a record 216/3 in the gold medal clash.

The Women in Blue broke the record for the highest Asian Games score, which previously belonged to Hong Kong women, who had made 202/4 against Mongolia women in the 2023 Hangzhou Games. This is also the highest score in women's T20 finals, going past the previous 210 set by Brazil women in a quadrangular series final against Spain early this year in July.

Mandhana and Shafali provided stellar start, with the southpaw leading the charge this time around. She hit four sixes in the powerplay, while Shafali smashed two to take the Women in Blue to 67/0. The two put up a 99-run stand for the opening wicket as runs flowed all around the ground before Shafali was caught while trying to reverse hit one.

Harmanpreet also had a fine stay in the middle as she made 19 from 17 balls while Mandhana did the major damage. The skipper was caught at long-on in the 15th over, before Mandhana's stay came to an end in the 17th over when she holed one out to deep mid-wicket.

However, Richa was promoted to No.4 to power the finish, and that is exactly what she did. She put the Sri Lankan bowlers to the sword and finished on an unbeaten 49, with 25 runs coming in the final over as India ended on 216/3.

Brief Scores: India score 216/3 (Smriti Mandhana 79 off 45 balls, Richa Ghosh 49* from 22 balls; Chamudi Praboda 1-34, Kavisha Dilhari 1-35) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

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