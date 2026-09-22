India attends France-Mexico-hosted meeting, underscores need for UNSC reforms

New York, Sep 22 (IANS) Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, attended an event on Franco-Mexican Initiative in New York and underscored the need to achieve comprehensive reforms of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The event was organised by the Foreign Ministers of France and Mexico in New York.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George attended an event on Franco-Mexican Initiative organized by the FMs of France and Mexico in New York today. He emphasized India’s well established and consistent position on veto. He also underscored the urgent need to achieve comprehensive reforms of the United Nations Security Council," the MEA posted on X.

On September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities.

In their meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi and Guterres also held discussions on various issues, including ongoing conflicts and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI, progress in renewable energy, and global food security.

"Had a wonderful meeting with UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres. Discussed multiple subjects including the ground covered in India’s BRICS Presidency, India's commitment to strengthening multilateralism and the urgent need for UN reforms," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Guterres congratulated PM Modi for India’s chairship of the BRICS for the fourth time.

"Both leaders also underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities. PM Modi wished UNSG Guterres the very best for the remainder of his tenure," the MEA stated.

In a readout of meeting released by the UN Secretary-General's office, Guterres expressed appreciation for India's close cooperation with the United Nations.

"The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister discussed the priorities of India's presidency of the BRICS, including the need for multilateral institutions that clearly reflect the realities of the world in the 21st century," it mentioned.

It stated that the UN Secretary-General and PM Modi also had a wide-ranging discussion on the current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and the impact both are having on the global economy, including regarding access to food and fertilizer.

"The Secretary-General reaffirmed the principle of freedom of navigation. The two leaders also had an exchange of views on the growing danger of lethal autonomous weapons," it added.

--IANS

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