Jackie Shroff pays tribute to late Durga Khote on her 35th death anniversary: ‘Always in our hearts’

Mumbai, September 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary actress Durga Khote on her 35th death anniversary on September 22.

Remembering the veteran actress with a black-and-white picture and a heartfelt note, Jackie took to social media account, Jackie shared a classic portrait of Durga Khote and wrote, “Durga Khote ji Always in our hearts!” He also mentioned her birth and death dates — “14 Jan 1905 - 22 Sept 1991.”

The picture shared by the actor features the legendary actress in a traditional sari, wearing a necklace and earrings.

Talking about Durga Khote, the actress was touted as one of the pioneering figures of Indian cinema. Born as Vita Laud on January 14, 1905, in Bombay, now Mumbai and came from a well-regarded family. She later married Vishwanath Khote and had two sons, Bakul Khote and Harin Khote.

Durga Khote entered films at a time when acting was not considered a respectable profession for women from traditional and educated families. Her entry into cinema was also shaped by personal circumstances, as she was widowed young and had two children to support. Over a career spanning more than five decades, she went on to work in around 200 films, besides theatre, and became one of the most respected actresses of her generation.

Her film career began in the early 1930s, with Farebi Jaal released in 1931, followed by films such as Maya Machhindra and Ayodhyecha Raja in 1932. She played Taramati in Ayodhyecha Raja, regarded as an important early Marathi talkie. Her other work included Seeta, Amar Jyoti, Pratibha, Charnon Ki Dasi, Bharat Milap, Prithvi Vallabh and many other films.

One of her most enduring performances came in K. Asif’s 1960 classic Mughal-e-Azam, where she played Jodhabai, the mother of Salim. The film, starring Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Prithviraj Kapoor and Durga Khote.

The film was also home to some of Indian cinema’s most celebrated songs, including Lata Mangeshkar’s “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya”, composed by Naushad and written by Shakeel Badayuni.

Her other memorable performances included Kaikeyi in Bharat Milap, as well as roles in Charnon Ki Dasi, Mirza Ghalib, The Householder, Bawarchi, Anand, Abhimaan, Bobby, Bidaai and Karz.

For the uninitiated, she was also among the early women in Indian cinema to move beyond acting. In 1937, she produced and directed Saathi, and later established production ventures that worked on short films, advertising films and documentaries. Her production company was also associated with the television series Wagle Ki Duniya.

Actors Shubha Khote and Viju Khote are the niece and nephew of Durga Khote.

Her final film role was in Bimal Rawal’s Daulat Ke Dushman released in 1983, in which she played Sunil's mother.

Durga Khote passed away on September 22, 1991, aged 86.

–IANS

rd/